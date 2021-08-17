$0.44 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $656.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $679.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.24.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.