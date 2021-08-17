Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

NYSE PEN opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.98, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,389. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

