Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on September 10th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of Park National stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Park National has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.