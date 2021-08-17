Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 49.94 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.63 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.25 million and a P/E ratio of -45.27.

ACRL has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright bought 232,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

