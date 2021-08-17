Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

