Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4,589.00, a PEG ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

