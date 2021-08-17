Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

