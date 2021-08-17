Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

