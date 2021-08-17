LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

