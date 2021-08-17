Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $184,159.05 and approximately $136.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,810.92 or 1.00026815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00080710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.