Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

