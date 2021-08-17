Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.