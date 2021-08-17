GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Earnings Results

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.