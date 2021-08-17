Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.09 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.13.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavor Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.54.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

