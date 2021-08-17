Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Increases By 41.9%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBNT stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.03. C-Bond Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.