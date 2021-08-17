Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Shares of BAK opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.