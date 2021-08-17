Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of BAK opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

