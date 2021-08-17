RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDCM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.56 on Friday. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

