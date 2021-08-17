Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 918 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

