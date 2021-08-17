AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.