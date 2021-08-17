Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,168 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.16% of UroGen Pharma worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

