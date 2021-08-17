Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 1,875 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

