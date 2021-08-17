Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock worth $3,396,911. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

