RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

DGRO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06.

