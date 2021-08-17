Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

