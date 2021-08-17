Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Boosted by Raymond James

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

TSE:HCG opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.47. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.23.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

