FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$244.60 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 83.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$232.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

