Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.