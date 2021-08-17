Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.83 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $753,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,265.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,282 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

