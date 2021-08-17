USA Financial Portformulas Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY stock opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.86. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

