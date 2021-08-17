IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

