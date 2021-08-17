Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 85.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,731 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Realty Income by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Realty Income by 47.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

