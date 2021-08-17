Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

