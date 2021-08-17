Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

