SOTA Finance Price Hits $0.0552 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $58.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

