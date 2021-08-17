BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $25.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $20,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

