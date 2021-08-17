Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $620,668.11 and approximately $42.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

