Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

