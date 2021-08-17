Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.60 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

