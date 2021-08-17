Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

