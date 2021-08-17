State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

