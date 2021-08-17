Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 433.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 501.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

