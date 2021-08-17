State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

