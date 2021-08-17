Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.