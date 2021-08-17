Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.