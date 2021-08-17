Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHAT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

