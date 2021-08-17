Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.