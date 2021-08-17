Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 209,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 20.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.