Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

