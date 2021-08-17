Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NVS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.
NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
