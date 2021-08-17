Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

