SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,825 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26.

