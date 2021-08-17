Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.